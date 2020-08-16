About this strain
Coming from Exotic Genetix, 4 Kings is an indica-dominant cross of a female Los Angeles OG Kush and their own Triple OG. A kush lover's dream, its thick flavor is backed by a citrus punch, and it'll coat your throat with pine and earthy flavors. 4 Kings is known to start off with energy and euphoria and then level out into sedation and relaxation. Make sure to have your favorite snacks nearby.
4 Kings effects
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
77% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Cramps
11% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
11% of people say it helps with fatigue
Farmer's Friend | FFEPDX
Farmer's Friend specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from.