Glass Cartridge - Super Lemon OG (WM Ranch)
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Super Lemon OG effects
Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!