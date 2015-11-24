About this strain
Guava Chem effects
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
56% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
20% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
Since 2015 Farmer's Friend has brought the highest quality Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2 to the Oregon market. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from.