Bred by Exotic Genetix, Moose Tracks is a cross between Thin Mint Cookies and Triple OG that produces an indica-leaning cultivar with a rich flavor profile. Consumers enjoy some of the sweet mint terps and balanced high of Thin Mint Cookies alongside a heavier influence from Triple OG that brings forward a gassy, piney terpene profile.
Moose Tracks effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Farmer's Friend | FFEPDX
Farmer's Friend specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from.