Grown by Superb Farms testing at 72.88% THC, 0.26% CBD and 4.88% Terpenes.
Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Samoa Kush is an indica-dominant cross of Platinum GSC and Bubba Kush. The strain offers a sweet and minty terpene profile that is thick and comes with an intoxicating high. Samoa Kush is a quality heavy-hitter and worth a try for anyone looking for a tasty evening treat.
Samoa Kush effects
5 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
60% of people report feeling talkative
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Farmer's Friend | FFEPDX
Farmer's Friend specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from.