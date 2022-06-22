Since 2015 Farmer's Friend has brought the highest quality Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2 to the Oregon market. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from.
