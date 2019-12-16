About this strain
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.
Vanilla Frosting effects
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Farmer's Friend | FFEPDX
Farmer's Friend specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from.