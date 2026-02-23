About this product
Triple perfection. Third-generation reversed breeding locks in purple phenotypes, terpene profile, and bud structure for unmatched stability.
Top-of-the-line upgrade. More than a year of refinement delivers heavier, chunkier buds with tighter stacking and higher yields.
Power unleashed. Up to 31% potency with a joyful, mind-clearing lift that melts into full-body relaxation.
Enhanced terpene experience. Ripe banana candy, tropical fruit, and creamy sherbet combine in a rich flavor ideal for extracts.
Built to outperform. Easy, forgiving, and fast, thriving in both home tents and large-scale grows with a signature purple glow.
Banana Purple Punch Auto RF3 | Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds
SeedsIndicaTHC 31%CBD 1%
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
