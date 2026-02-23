About this product
Cherry Cola Auto RF3 is the second release in our elite RF3 lineup and one of the most stable strains in our catalog. This refined version delivers improved flavor, tighter bud structure, and higher yields in a compact, easy-to-grow autoflower.
Expect dense, trichome-rich buds with a loud cherry cola terpene profile—sweet, fizzy, and layered with tropical berry and light gas notes. With potency reaching up to 31%, the effect is uplifting and euphoric, easing smoothly into calm relaxation.
A perfect choice for growers looking for small plants with big results, outstanding flavor, and extract-ready quality.
Cherry Cola Auto RF3 | Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds
SeedsTHC 31%CBD 1%
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Fast Buds seed bank
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
