Stunning frosty appearance. Next-level frosty trichomes so thick you can barely see the bud underneath. Monstrous potency. A mind-melting 29.5% potency that hits hard and fast. Heavy-hitting, full-body relaxation. Perfect for evening use or relaxing after a long day. Smooth, sweet creamy flavor. Velvety soft and super sweet with a creamy fruit taste. A potent eye-candy avalanche. This next-gen, sparkly autoflower glistens like it was dipped in fresh powder.
Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.