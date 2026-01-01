About this product
♻️ Sustainable materials
Made from recycled materials, helping reduce environmental impact.
💪 Durable & reusable
Tear-proof and rewashable — designed for multiple uses.
🌬️ Breathable structure
Allows proper airflow to the roots, promoting optimal root growth.
💧 Perfect drainage
Prevents overwatering while keeping the substrate evenly moist.
📏 Versatile size
Dimensions: 24.5 × 24.5 × 30 cm
Capacity: 15 L / 4 gal
Inches: 9.65 × 9.65 × 11.81 in
Ideal for growers looking for healthy roots, better drainage, and a more sustainable growing solution 🌿
Made from recycled materials, helping reduce environmental impact.
💪 Durable & reusable
Tear-proof and rewashable — designed for multiple uses.
🌬️ Breathable structure
Allows proper airflow to the roots, promoting optimal root growth.
💧 Perfect drainage
Prevents overwatering while keeping the substrate evenly moist.
📏 Versatile size
Dimensions: 24.5 × 24.5 × 30 cm
Capacity: 15 L / 4 gal
Inches: 9.65 × 9.65 × 11.81 in
Ideal for growers looking for healthy roots, better drainage, and a more sustainable growing solution 🌿
Geotextile Autoflower Pot Fast Buds
Other Grow SuppliesTHC -CBD -
Geotextile Autoflower Pot Fast Buds
Other Grow SuppliesTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this product
♻️ Sustainable materials
Made from recycled materials, helping reduce environmental impact.
💪 Durable & reusable
Tear-proof and rewashable — designed for multiple uses.
🌬️ Breathable structure
Allows proper airflow to the roots, promoting optimal root growth.
💧 Perfect drainage
Prevents overwatering while keeping the substrate evenly moist.
📏 Versatile size
Dimensions: 24.5 × 24.5 × 30 cm
Capacity: 15 L / 4 gal
Inches: 9.65 × 9.65 × 11.81 in
Ideal for growers looking for healthy roots, better drainage, and a more sustainable growing solution 🌿
Made from recycled materials, helping reduce environmental impact.
💪 Durable & reusable
Tear-proof and rewashable — designed for multiple uses.
🌬️ Breathable structure
Allows proper airflow to the roots, promoting optimal root growth.
💧 Perfect drainage
Prevents overwatering while keeping the substrate evenly moist.
📏 Versatile size
Dimensions: 24.5 × 24.5 × 30 cm
Capacity: 15 L / 4 gal
Inches: 9.65 × 9.65 × 11.81 in
Ideal for growers looking for healthy roots, better drainage, and a more sustainable growing solution 🌿
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Fast Buds seed bank
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
Notice a problem?Report this item