About this product
⚙️ Premium Metal Grinder
🛠️ All-metal construction
Precision-machined metal for long-lasting durability and a solid, premium feel.
🤝 Collaboration design
Exclusive 42 Fast Buds × NV Grinder collab featuring bold branding and a stylish faceted finish.
🔪 Razor-sharp teeth
Engineered to shred smoothly and evenly with minimal effort.
🧲 Magnetic lid
Strong magnetic closure keeps everything secure while grinding.
🌬️ Integrated mesh screen
Fine screen filters pollen into the lower chamber for easy collection and later use.
🛠️ All-metal construction
Precision-machined metal for long-lasting durability and a solid, premium feel.
🤝 Collaboration design
Exclusive 42 Fast Buds × NV Grinder collab featuring bold branding and a stylish faceted finish.
🔪 Razor-sharp teeth
Engineered to shred smoothly and evenly with minimal effort.
🧲 Magnetic lid
Strong magnetic closure keeps everything secure while grinding.
🌬️ Integrated mesh screen
Fine screen filters pollen into the lower chamber for easy collection and later use.
Fulfillment
About this product
⚙️ Premium Metal Grinder
🛠️ All-metal construction
Precision-machined metal for long-lasting durability and a solid, premium feel.
🤝 Collaboration design
Exclusive 42 Fast Buds × NV Grinder collab featuring bold branding and a stylish faceted finish.
🔪 Razor-sharp teeth
Engineered to shred smoothly and evenly with minimal effort.
🧲 Magnetic lid
Strong magnetic closure keeps everything secure while grinding.
🌬️ Integrated mesh screen
Fine screen filters pollen into the lower chamber for easy collection and later use.
🛠️ All-metal construction
Precision-machined metal for long-lasting durability and a solid, premium feel.
🤝 Collaboration design
Exclusive 42 Fast Buds × NV Grinder collab featuring bold branding and a stylish faceted finish.
🔪 Razor-sharp teeth
Engineered to shred smoothly and evenly with minimal effort.
🧲 Magnetic lid
Strong magnetic closure keeps everything secure while grinding.
🌬️ Integrated mesh screen
Fine screen filters pollen into the lower chamber for easy collection and later use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Fast Buds seed bank
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
Notice a problem?Report this item