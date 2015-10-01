About this product

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) DESCRIPTION



The GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) variety is bona fide high-quality marijuana. It is without a doubt the best Californian strain of all time. Currently GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) has a large number of fans throughout the United States West Coast, and is going strong in Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. We have managed to recreate an auto flower that does the original GSC justice. We’ve selected the two most popular phenotypes of the Original GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and created an auto flower version of this spectacular plant. The result is an Indica-dominant hybrid (almost 60%), with Canadian Ruderalis and Sativa making up the difference. This plant presents a very undemanding crop, but like the art of baking cookies, take your time, Mother Nature can't produce such a deliciously minty, chocolaty product overnight!



Overall, our GSC stands out as one of the brightest and most exotic varieties in recent years, a true masterpiece! Would you like a cookie?



Taste



Its candy sweetness will please any sweet tooth. This superb flavor with earthy notes has made it the favorite smoke of all growers in every state. Actually, this variety represents the "real" OG flavor when compared to the many of the other phenotypes that are cruisin' around out there.



Effect



GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is a fairly modern strain of marijuana that has become a cultural phenomenon - the hottest mistress of the California cannabis community. The buzz is a blow at both the cerebral level and body level. It is a plant for social smokers, unleashes joy and good humor, and provides an extra dose of creativity. Also, this variety has a therapeutic power that's able to relieve chronic pain, neuropathy, muscle spasms, and PTSD.



Growing



Our rendition of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is feminized and finishes in approximately 55 to 63 days. It grows tall, with its leaves unfolding like a fan, displaying a reddish orange color. Gradually, it is covered with bright white trichomes - a marvel indeed! There's no need for great care, since the Ruderalis genes gives it stability. However, to optimize development, we recommend that your feeding schedule include extra amounts of nutrients compared to what you are generally accustomed to using. The plants will respond well with bigger bud development.



Its powerful THC content of 22% makes it quite the favorite marijuana for medicinal use. It works ideally with chronic ailments due to its very strong narcotic properties. It does have a very potent odor, so it is necessary to use carbon filters during cultivation, at least if you don't want to be discovered by the other Girl Scouts!



Medical



Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma



SPECS



Taste: Cookies

Room: Indoor | Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: sativa/indica

Genetics: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) autoflowering

Flowering: 8-9 weeks from germination

Harvest US: up to 1.4 pounds per light

Harvest EU: 500-650 gr/m2; 70-300 g/plant

Height US: up to 40 inches

Height EU: 60-100cm

THC: Very high

CBD: 0,6%

Autoflowering: Yes



Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/girl-scout-cookies



#GirlScoutCookies #GSC #GSCAuto #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos