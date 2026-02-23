About this product
Guava Auto RF3 is the next evolution of our tropical favorite, refined through multiple generations to deliver elite stability, louder terpenes, and enhanced resin production. This RF3 version produces uniform, vigorous plants with dense, tightly stacked buds—ideal for flavor chasers and extractors.
Expect a sweet, creamy guava terpene profile that fills the room, impressive yields of frost-heavy buds, and strong resistance to pests and stress. With potency reaching up to 30%, the effect is uplifting, creative, and smooth, finishing with a relaxed yet functional body feel.
Guava Auto RF3 offers consistent performance, tropical flavor, and premium, extraction-ready resin in every run.
Expect a sweet, creamy guava terpene profile that fills the room, impressive yields of frost-heavy buds, and strong resistance to pests and stress. With potency reaching up to 30%, the effect is uplifting, creative, and smooth, finishing with a relaxed yet functional body feel.
Guava Auto RF3 offers consistent performance, tropical flavor, and premium, extraction-ready resin in every run.
Guava Auto RF3 | Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds
SeedsHybridTHC 30%CBD 1%
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Fast Buds seed bank
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
