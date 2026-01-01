About this product
iPhone 16 Pro Max Case with joint holder Fast Buds
It's always 4:20 somewhere.
📱 Premium silicone case
Shock-absorbent, smooth, and durable.
🚬 Built-in slot
Custom-molded to hold your joint securely on the go. Joint holder comes included.
🖤 Sleek design
Minimalist matte black finish with the 42 Fast Buds logo.
✋ Comfortable grip
Soft-touch material feels great in your hand.
📏 Perfect fit
Designed exclusively for iPhone 16 Pro Max, with precise cutouts for buttons and ports.
It's always 4:20 somewhere.
📱 Premium silicone case
Shock-absorbent, smooth, and durable.
🚬 Built-in slot
Custom-molded to hold your joint securely on the go. Joint holder comes included.
🖤 Sleek design
Minimalist matte black finish with the 42 Fast Buds logo.
✋ Comfortable grip
Soft-touch material feels great in your hand.
📏 Perfect fit
Designed exclusively for iPhone 16 Pro Max, with precise cutouts for buttons and ports.
iPhone 16 Pro Max Case with joint holder Fast Buds
Smoking AccessoriesTHC -CBD -
iPhone 16 Pro Max Case with joint holder Fast Buds
Smoking AccessoriesTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this product
iPhone 16 Pro Max Case with joint holder Fast Buds
It's always 4:20 somewhere.
📱 Premium silicone case
Shock-absorbent, smooth, and durable.
🚬 Built-in slot
Custom-molded to hold your joint securely on the go. Joint holder comes included.
🖤 Sleek design
Minimalist matte black finish with the 42 Fast Buds logo.
✋ Comfortable grip
Soft-touch material feels great in your hand.
📏 Perfect fit
Designed exclusively for iPhone 16 Pro Max, with precise cutouts for buttons and ports.
It's always 4:20 somewhere.
📱 Premium silicone case
Shock-absorbent, smooth, and durable.
🚬 Built-in slot
Custom-molded to hold your joint securely on the go. Joint holder comes included.
🖤 Sleek design
Minimalist matte black finish with the 42 Fast Buds logo.
✋ Comfortable grip
Soft-touch material feels great in your hand.
📏 Perfect fit
Designed exclusively for iPhone 16 Pro Max, with precise cutouts for buttons and ports.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Fast Buds seed bank
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
Notice a problem?Report this item