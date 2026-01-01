🌿 Eco-Friendly Stash Container



Store your stash safely with Fast Buds’ RE:STASH jar. Our 420 jar allows you to store and carry up to 10gr while the air-tight lid made with 30% farm waste and hemp fibers makes for worry-free storage. On top of that, the 100% protective silicone koozie insulates hot and cold, keeping sunlight and heat away, ensuring your weed is always fresh. Whether you’re a grower or consumer, keep your joints and flowers always fresh or have your smoking gear ready to go with Fast Buds’ 420 jars, also available in green and orange!