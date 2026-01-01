About this product
🌿 Eco-Friendly Stash Container
♻️ Sustainable design
Protective lid made with repurposed hemp fibers.
🔒 Safe storage
Keeps your stash secure and neatly stored — holds up to 10 g.
🌞 Keeps your weed fresh
Protects your buds from sunlight and heat, helping preserve freshness and aroma.
Store your stash safely with Fast Buds’ RE:STASH jar. Our 420 jar allows you to store and carry up to 10gr while the air-tight lid made with 30% farm waste and hemp fibers makes for worry-free storage. On top of that, the 100% protective silicone koozie insulates hot and cold, keeping sunlight and heat away, ensuring your weed is always fresh. Whether you’re a grower or consumer, keep your joints and flowers always fresh or have your smoking gear ready to go with Fast Buds’ 420 jars, also available in green and orange!
Store your stash safely with Fast Buds’ RE:STASH jar. Our 420 jar allows you to store and carry up to 10gr while the air-tight lid made with 30% farm waste and hemp fibers makes for worry-free storage. On top of that, the 100% protective silicone koozie insulates hot and cold, keeping sunlight and heat away, ensuring your weed is always fresh. Whether you’re a grower or consumer, keep your joints and flowers always fresh or have your smoking gear ready to go with Fast Buds’ 420 jars, also available in green and orange!
🌿 Eco-Friendly Stash Container
Store your stash safely with Fast Buds’ RE:STASH jar. Our 420 jar allows you to store and carry up to 10gr while the air-tight lid made with 30% farm waste and hemp fibers makes for worry-free storage. On top of that, the 100% protective silicone koozie insulates hot and cold, keeping sunlight and heat away, ensuring your weed is always fresh. Whether you’re a grower or consumer, keep your joints and flowers always fresh or have your smoking gear ready to go with Fast Buds’ 420 jars, also available in green and orange!
Store your stash safely with Fast Buds’ RE:STASH jar. Our 420 jar allows you to store and carry up to 10gr while the air-tight lid made with 30% farm waste and hemp fibers makes for worry-free storage. On top of that, the 100% protective silicone koozie insulates hot and cold, keeping sunlight and heat away, ensuring your weed is always fresh. Whether you’re a grower or consumer, keep your joints and flowers always fresh or have your smoking gear ready to go with Fast Buds’ 420 jars, also available in green and orange!
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Fast Buds seed bank
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
