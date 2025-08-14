A modern take on the legendary classic, remastered for 2025 Pure energy. Up to 28% potency. Bright, bold terps. A delicious blend of sweet cherry and sour lemon haze. Beautiful purple-hued buds. Gorgeous eye-candy appeal. Versatile for any setup. Delivers top-tier results with basic maintenance. Remastered for 2025. Even more of the euphoric electrifying energy Jimi Hendrix sang about in the 60s.
Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.