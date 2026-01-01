About this product
Next-Gen Power. Terps on Overdrive.
- Cup-Winning DNA, Refined. Eight generations of selection lock in extreme potency, champion-level terpenes, and rock-solid consistency.
- Auto That Hits Like a Photo. Massive yields, aggressive vigor, and cannabinoid levels pushing the limits of autoflower performance.
- Built for Resin & Terps. Ultra-frosted flowers with elite terpene density, engineered for premium flower and extraction returns.
- Cup-Winning DNA, Refined. Eight generations of selection lock in extreme potency, champion-level terpenes, and rock-solid consistency.
- Auto That Hits Like a Photo. Massive yields, aggressive vigor, and cannabinoid levels pushing the limits of autoflower performance.
- Built for Resin & Terps. Ultra-frosted flowers with elite terpene density, engineered for premium flower and extraction returns.
Fulfillment
About this product
Next-Gen Power. Terps on Overdrive.
- Cup-Winning DNA, Refined. Eight generations of selection lock in extreme potency, champion-level terpenes, and rock-solid consistency.
- Auto That Hits Like a Photo. Massive yields, aggressive vigor, and cannabinoid levels pushing the limits of autoflower performance.
- Built for Resin & Terps. Ultra-frosted flowers with elite terpene density, engineered for premium flower and extraction returns.
- Cup-Winning DNA, Refined. Eight generations of selection lock in extreme potency, champion-level terpenes, and rock-solid consistency.
- Auto That Hits Like a Photo. Massive yields, aggressive vigor, and cannabinoid levels pushing the limits of autoflower performance.
- Built for Resin & Terps. Ultra-frosted flowers with elite terpene density, engineered for premium flower and extraction returns.
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About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Fast Buds seed bank
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
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