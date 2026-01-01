About this product
Full-spectrum candy gas.
🧬 Genetics
Z3 (Terphogz) x Candy Fumez (Bloom Seed Co.)
🍬 Candy gas profile
Sweet Z, creamy sherbet, and smooth fuel notes.
👃 For true terp hunters
Flavor-first genetics with elite expression.
❄️ Heavy frost production
Resin-rich flowers with excellent bag appeal.
💎 Collector’s drop
When it’s gone, it’s gone.
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Fast Buds seed bank
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
