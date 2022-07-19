About this product
Feel free to leave any special requests in the order comments such as color preferences or who’s birthday it is! We will try our best to accommodate to your requests :).
Dedicated to making the “Mystery Box” the best value to price ratio we can offer, we guarantee that each box is loaded with content valued to equal or higher than what you’re paying.
Level 1 = $24.99 with content valued equal to or higher than $50
Level 2 = $50 with content valued equal to or higher than $100
Level 3 = $100 with content valued equal to or higher than $200
Level 4 = $150 with content valued equal to or higher than $300
Level 5 = $200 with content valued equal to or higher than $400
Level 6 = $250 with content valued equal to or higher than $500
May Include:
bongs
rolling tray
grinders
papers
pipes
chillums
bubblers
oil rig
dabber
carb caps
quartz banger
ceramic nail
silicone jar
dab mat
drop down
reclaim catcher
& more
About this brand
Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or comments. Make sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date with our latest sales and products.
Welcome to your new favorite Online Smoke Shop!