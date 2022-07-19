Enjoy 10% OFF Your Order With Discount Code "leafly" at Checkout!



Feel free to leave any special requests in the order comments such as color preferences or who’s birthday it is! We will try our best to accommodate to your requests :).



Dedicated to making the “Mystery Box” the best value to price ratio we can offer, we guarantee that each box is loaded with content valued to equal or higher than what you’re paying.



Level 1 = $24.99 with content valued equal to or higher than $50



Level 2 = $50 with content valued equal to or higher than $100



Level 3 = $100 with content valued equal to or higher than $200



Level 4 = $150 with content valued equal to or higher than $300



Level 5 = $200 with content valued equal to or higher than $400



Level 6 = $250 with content valued equal to or higher than $500



May Include:



bongs

rolling tray

grinders

papers

pipes

chillums

bubblers

oil rig

dabber

carb caps

quartz banger

ceramic nail

silicone jar

dab mat

drop down

reclaim catcher

& more