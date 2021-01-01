About this product

Genetic lineage: Sativa

Indoor: 7-8 weeks

Outdoor: YES, EARLY FINISHER. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods

Height:Indoor: 150 cm | Outdoor: 150-300 cm

Yield: Indoor: 300-450 g/m² | Outdoor: 400-700 g/plant

Taste/smell: A herbal odour with hints of mint, pine and citrus. The taste is sweet like honey with a spicey touch.

Effect: A longlasting cerebral high that is uplifting and inspiring



Easy Sativa perfectly embodies Female Seeds’ motto. This strain, is exceptionally easy and straightforward to grow. The perfect strain for an outdoor newbie. Not a fussy feeder whatsoever. Easy Sativa is just “so easy”.



This variety was developed specifically for outdoor growers and it can reach an impressive height of around 3 metres with typical Sativa fan leaves; long and slim, narrow and serrated leaves. She is highly mould-resistant because of her open budstructure. It does really well outdoors, even in more northern countries.



Buds are large and very heavy and covered with potent resin. Expect some variation in taste for some phenotypes. Some are spicier than sweet. Others are predominantly sweet. The appearance of the plant is one of a truly pure landrace sativa, a Christmas tree-like shape. Most of them flower under 18 hours light and start flowering half July and reward you with a gigantic amount of large buds in September.



The best sowing time is mid April to mid May. We wouldn't recommend pre-growing them indoors, because they are semi-auto-flowering* and this would cause them to start flowering in May outdoors. They need the longer days and intensive midsummer sun to reach full potential.



The smell is herbal with notes of pine, mint and citrus. The taste is sweet, honeylike.



The high is markedly cerebral, clearly showing its pure sativa features, mainly happy and inspiring effects. This is a strain for any time of day, doesn’t make tired but that has a long lasting effect, starting slow and coming back in waves.