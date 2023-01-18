About this product
Create an in-home spa experience with our amazing and beneficial CBD Bath Salts. Available in two wellness fragrances!
5,357 mg CBD per container
535mg CBD per serving (2 scoops)
3 lb. container = 10 soak treatments
About CBD Bath Salts:
Water is an essential element to our lives and bodies. With water comprising between 55% and 60% of our body mass, hydration is a key to good health. In fact most of our organs heavily depend on water, including our largest organ: skin. This means that soaking in a bathtub with the right ingredients added to water can be highly beneficial for your body. And with our new CBD Bath Salts in two mood-inducing fragrances, you get the highest-quality ingredients for a wholesome and beneficial wellness treatment!
5,357 mg CBD per container
535mg CBD per serving (2 scoops)
3 lb. container = 10 soak treatments
About CBD Bath Salts:
Water is an essential element to our lives and bodies. With water comprising between 55% and 60% of our body mass, hydration is a key to good health. In fact most of our organs heavily depend on water, including our largest organ: skin. This means that soaking in a bathtub with the right ingredients added to water can be highly beneficial for your body. And with our new CBD Bath Salts in two mood-inducing fragrances, you get the highest-quality ingredients for a wholesome and beneficial wellness treatment!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Welcome to our paradise! In 2017, we discarded our hectic city life, opting to immerse our family in a life of farming. We chose to farm hemp because of our own personal experience with this amazing plant! We saw firsthand how hemp-derived products supported the wellness of our own family members.
Today, our “family” extends across America! While our passion is organic hemp farming, our true satisfaction is derived from the thousands of satisfied and loyal customers who benefit from our expanding array of hemp-derived products!
We currently have 42 acres of rich farmland under our control. This results in a wide variety of hemp cultivars, each organically cultivated and unique in its flavor and effects. But offering hemp flower cultivars merely scratches the surface of our fantastic product line!
Here is a brief rundown of the kinds of hemp-derived products you can enjoy from Fern Valley Farms:
Hemp Flower Cultivars - big buds naturally rich in CBD, CBG, and/or CBDV
Small Hemp Buds - just like our big buds, only smaller in size and price
Hemp Shake/Trim - loose plant materials contain CBD; great for homemade tinctures
CBD/CBG Kief - a true natural concentrate, perfect for smoking or adding to recipes
Tinctures - a natural and gentle method for delivering CBD and other compounds
Edibles - satisfy your taste buds with our organic gummies
Capsules - pure hemp flower in a capsule, with different cannabinoid blends
Lotions - perfect for topical applications, relives both chronic and occasional
discomforts
Vapes/Distillates - choose pure or terpene-infused distillates (in carts or syringes)
Hemp can produce many valuable compounds! At Fern Valley Farms, we offer hemp-derived products containing the following compounds:
CBD - a legal non-psychoactive compound
CBDV - a legal non-psychoactive compound
CBG - a legal non-psychoactive compound
CBN - a legal non-psychoactive compound
Delta 8 THC - a legal psychoactive compound
Delta 9 THC - a legal psychoactive compound
THC-O - a legal psychoactive compound
HHC - a legal psychoactive compound
Also, check out our blog for farm updates, informative articles, recipes with cannabinoids, and more!
Today, our “family” extends across America! While our passion is organic hemp farming, our true satisfaction is derived from the thousands of satisfied and loyal customers who benefit from our expanding array of hemp-derived products!
We currently have 42 acres of rich farmland under our control. This results in a wide variety of hemp cultivars, each organically cultivated and unique in its flavor and effects. But offering hemp flower cultivars merely scratches the surface of our fantastic product line!
Here is a brief rundown of the kinds of hemp-derived products you can enjoy from Fern Valley Farms:
Hemp Flower Cultivars - big buds naturally rich in CBD, CBG, and/or CBDV
Small Hemp Buds - just like our big buds, only smaller in size and price
Hemp Shake/Trim - loose plant materials contain CBD; great for homemade tinctures
CBD/CBG Kief - a true natural concentrate, perfect for smoking or adding to recipes
Tinctures - a natural and gentle method for delivering CBD and other compounds
Edibles - satisfy your taste buds with our organic gummies
Capsules - pure hemp flower in a capsule, with different cannabinoid blends
Lotions - perfect for topical applications, relives both chronic and occasional
discomforts
Vapes/Distillates - choose pure or terpene-infused distillates (in carts or syringes)
Hemp can produce many valuable compounds! At Fern Valley Farms, we offer hemp-derived products containing the following compounds:
CBD - a legal non-psychoactive compound
CBDV - a legal non-psychoactive compound
CBG - a legal non-psychoactive compound
CBN - a legal non-psychoactive compound
Delta 8 THC - a legal psychoactive compound
Delta 9 THC - a legal psychoactive compound
THC-O - a legal psychoactive compound
HHC - a legal psychoactive compound
Also, check out our blog for farm updates, informative articles, recipes with cannabinoids, and more!