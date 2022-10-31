About this product
- 12% CBD
- Indica Dominant
- Evening and Night Use
- Relaxing and Calming
- Hand Trimmed
- Grown by Fern Valley Farms
Open your bag of Bubba Kush CBD hemp flower and be treated to a deep earthy fragrance laced with pepper and citrus. However, once this flower is put to the grinder, expect a wealth of fragrances to pour out of the shredded pile. Although the aroma is complex, close your eyes and you will likely recognize shades of coffee and chocolate lurking underneath that rich citrus and pepper bouquet.
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. We are very passionate about providing the highest quality CBD products at the most affordable prices.