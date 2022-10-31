- 12% CBD

- Indica Dominant

- Evening and Night Use

- Relaxing and Calming

- Hand Trimmed

- Grown by Fern Valley Farms



Open your bag of Bubba Kush CBD hemp flower and be treated to a deep earthy fragrance laced with pepper and citrus. However, once this flower is put to the grinder, expect a wealth of fragrances to pour out of the shredded pile. Although the aroma is complex, close your eyes and you will likely recognize shades of coffee and chocolate lurking underneath that rich citrus and pepper bouquet.

