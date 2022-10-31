- 14% CBD

- Sativa Dominant Hybrid

- Daytime Use

- Upbeat, Alert, Motivated

- Hand Trimmed

- Grown by Fern Valley Farms



When you first open your bag of this Hawaiian Haze CBD hemp flower strain, you will be hit with a strong citrus flavor reminiscent of pineapples and mangos, with lavender and pine suggestions underneath it all. Once you pull out a bud and gently squeeze it, the aroma deepens and puts your salivary glands into fountain mode.