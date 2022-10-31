About this product
- 14% CBD
- Sativa Dominant Hybrid
- Daytime Use
- Upbeat, Alert, Motivated
- Hand Trimmed
- Grown by Fern Valley Farms
When you first open your bag of this Hawaiian Haze CBD hemp flower strain, you will be hit with a strong citrus flavor reminiscent of pineapples and mangos, with lavender and pine suggestions underneath it all. Once you pull out a bud and gently squeeze it, the aroma deepens and puts your salivary glands into fountain mode.
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. We are very passionate about providing the highest quality CBD products at the most affordable prices.