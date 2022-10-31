- 14% CBD

- Hybrid

- Day or Night Use

- Relaxing, Happy, Soothing

- Hand Trimmed

- Grown by Fern Valley Farms



As soon as you pull a bud from an airtight container, it’s like an explosion of fragrances coming right at you. Thanks to the sour influence, the piney flavor gains a slight bitter tinge, with a mild cheese aroma rising beneath it all. When smoked or vaped, expect that sour pine flavor to last from the first puff down to the last draw.