About this product
- 14% CBD
- Hybrid
- Day or Night Use
- Relaxing, Happy, Soothing
- Hand Trimmed
- Grown by Fern Valley Farms
As soon as you pull a bud from an airtight container, it’s like an explosion of fragrances coming right at you. Thanks to the sour influence, the piney flavor gains a slight bitter tinge, with a mild cheese aroma rising beneath it all. When smoked or vaped, expect that sour pine flavor to last from the first puff down to the last draw.
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. We are very passionate about providing the highest quality CBD products at the most affordable prices.