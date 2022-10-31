About this product
- 1000 mg CBD
- 2 oz. Container
- Terpene-Infused
- Day or Night use
- Shea butter base provides a smooth, non-oily finish
At Fern Valley Farms, we are committed to delivering to you natural products of the highest quality. During our production process, we include terpenes in our Soothing Menthol CBD Lotion. Few CBD lotions on the marketplace include terpenes in their product and we feel this is to the detriment of their customers.
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. We are very passionate about providing the highest quality CBD products at the most affordable prices.