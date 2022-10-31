- 10.52% CBD; 6.17% CBDV

- Sativa Dominant Hybrid

- Daytime Use

- Energy Boost, Focused, Confident

- Hand Trimmed

- Grown by Fern Valley Farms



If new and unusual catches your interest, you will be absolutely mesmerized by this Forbidden V CBDV hemp flower strain. For one thing, you may have noticed that we list both CBD and CBDV cannabinoid content for our Forbidden V CBDV hemp flower strain. That’s because each compound delivers a significant level of cannabinoids.