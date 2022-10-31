About this product
- 10.52% CBD; 6.17% CBDV
- Sativa Dominant Hybrid
- Daytime Use
- Energy Boost, Focused, Confident
- Hand Trimmed
- Grown by Fern Valley Farms
If new and unusual catches your interest, you will be absolutely mesmerized by this Forbidden V CBDV hemp flower strain. For one thing, you may have noticed that we list both CBD and CBDV cannabinoid content for our Forbidden V CBDV hemp flower strain. That’s because each compound delivers a significant level of cannabinoids.
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. We are very passionate about providing the highest quality CBD products at the most affordable prices.