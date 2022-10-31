These Delta 8 Carts are perfect for home, work, or on the go. Choose from 4 unique Live Resin Terpene profiles for the effects and flavors you want! One of our most popular best-sellers!



- Compounds: 96.81% Delta 8 Distillate PLUS Live Resin Terpenes

- Effects and Flavors: Vary by Terpene Profile

- Four Popular Terpene Profiles Available

- Terpenes Derived from CBD Hemp Grown by Fern Valley Farms

- Enhanced Effects

- Available in 1 gram cartridges