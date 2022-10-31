- 18.37 D8; 9.72% CBD

- Sativa Dominant Hybrid

- Daytime Use

- Relaxed, Joyous, Soothing

- Delta 8 Cold Infusion Treatment

- Hand Trimmed

- Grown by Fern Valley Farms



Our CBD Flower is Cold-Infused with Delta 8:

Instead of heating the Delta 8 distillate to a level that allows the oil to flow smoothly, we freeze the distillate until it is completely solid. We then pulverize the frozen Delta 8 distillate into a powder and toss it into a container with buds from the chosen hemp flower strain. This is then vigorously agitated so that the powdered Delta 8 THC distillate evenly coats the entire flower, all the way down to the stem.