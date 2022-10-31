About this product
- 25mg Delta 8 per Gummy
- Assorted Natural Flavors
- Ideal for Day or Night
- Fast-Acting Enhanced Effects
Ingredients:
Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin Blend, Citric Acid, Sugar, Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids, All-Natural Flavoring and Coloring
Each package contains the following four assorted flavors:
Kiwi (green)
Mango (dark orange)
Pink Lemonade (pink)
Pomegranate (orange)
Each gummy contains only 10 calories and 2 grams of sugar yet is rich in flavor. Not only will you get a wonderful and fast psychotropic effect from just one gummy but the sweet aftertaste will linger for a delightful stretch of time.
- Assorted Natural Flavors
- Ideal for Day or Night
- Fast-Acting Enhanced Effects
Ingredients:
Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin Blend, Citric Acid, Sugar, Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids, All-Natural Flavoring and Coloring
Each package contains the following four assorted flavors:
Kiwi (green)
Mango (dark orange)
Pink Lemonade (pink)
Pomegranate (orange)
Each gummy contains only 10 calories and 2 grams of sugar yet is rich in flavor. Not only will you get a wonderful and fast psychotropic effect from just one gummy but the sweet aftertaste will linger for a delightful stretch of time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. We are very passionate about providing the highest quality CBD products at the most affordable prices.