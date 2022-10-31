- 25mg Delta 8 per Gummy

- Assorted Natural Flavors

- Ideal for Day or Night

- Fast-Acting Enhanced Effects



Ingredients:

Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin Blend, Citric Acid, Sugar, Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids, All-Natural Flavoring and Coloring



Each package contains the following four assorted flavors:

Kiwi (green)

Mango (dark orange)

Pink Lemonade (pink)

Pomegranate (orange)



Each gummy contains only 10 calories and 2 grams of sugar yet is rich in flavor. Not only will you get a wonderful and fast psychotropic effect from just one gummy but the sweet aftertaste will linger for a delightful stretch of time.