- 20.55% HHC; 8.70% CBD

- Relaxation,Even Energy,Clear Focus

- Citrus, Berry, Diesel Hint

- Sativa Dominant

- Anytime Use



Our new Sour Elektra CBD hemp flower strain delivers a powerful state of relaxation while keeping your energy even and smooth along with a crystal-clear focus of the mind! And that is before the treatment with HHC distillate! So get ready for an optimal experience with this HHC Sour Elektra CBD Flower!