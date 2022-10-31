About this product
- 20.55% HHC; 8.70% CBD
- Relaxation,Even Energy,Clear Focus
- Citrus, Berry, Diesel Hint
- Sativa Dominant
- Anytime Use
Our new Sour Elektra CBD hemp flower strain delivers a powerful state of relaxation while keeping your energy even and smooth along with a crystal-clear focus of the mind! And that is before the treatment with HHC distillate! So get ready for an optimal experience with this HHC Sour Elektra CBD Flower!
- Relaxation,Even Energy,Clear Focus
- Citrus, Berry, Diesel Hint
- Sativa Dominant
- Anytime Use
Our new Sour Elektra CBD hemp flower strain delivers a powerful state of relaxation while keeping your energy even and smooth along with a crystal-clear focus of the mind! And that is before the treatment with HHC distillate! So get ready for an optimal experience with this HHC Sour Elektra CBD Flower!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. We are very passionate about providing the highest quality CBD products at the most affordable prices.