Do not be daunted by the thickness of these richly-enhanced hemp flower strains but do not take them lightly either! Thanks to the addition of THC-O distillate, you will find your buds to be slightly stickier than usual.



Compounds: 16.09% THC-O; 8.16% CBD; 7.72% CBG

Effects: Upbeat/Alert/Motivated (with Relaxed/Content/Laid Back)

Flavor: Pineapple/Mango/Lavender/Pine (with Lemon/Cream)

Type: Sativa Dominant

Usage: Daytime Use

Ultra-Enhanced Effects

Organically Grown and Prepared by Fern Valley Farms



When it comes to effective treatment of our premium hemp flower strains with a distillate of THC-O, we quickly learned that the most efficient and thorough treatment can be attained through a cold infusion process. As the name “cold infusion” implies, we freeze the THC-O distillate until it is completely solid. We then pulverize the frozen THC-O distillate into a powder and toss it into a container with buds from the chosen hemp flower strain. This is then vigorously agitated so that the powdered THC-O distillate evenly coats the entire flower, all the way down to the stem.