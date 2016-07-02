About this product
Compounds: 16.09% THC-O; 8.16% CBD; 7.72% CBG
Effects: Upbeat/Alert/Motivated (with Relaxed/Content/Laid Back)
Flavor: Pineapple/Mango/Lavender/Pine (with Lemon/Cream)
Type: Sativa Dominant
Usage: Daytime Use
Ultra-Enhanced Effects
Organically Grown and Prepared by Fern Valley Farms
When it comes to effective treatment of our premium hemp flower strains with a distillate of THC-O, we quickly learned that the most efficient and thorough treatment can be attained through a cold infusion process. As the name “cold infusion” implies, we freeze the THC-O distillate until it is completely solid. We then pulverize the frozen THC-O distillate into a powder and toss it into a container with buds from the chosen hemp flower strain. This is then vigorously agitated so that the powdered THC-O distillate evenly coats the entire flower, all the way down to the stem.
About this strain
Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.
