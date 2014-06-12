Fernway
Bay Dream Cartridge 0.5g
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
An inspired cross of Blue Dream and Bay 11, this bright and balanced hybrid delivers notes of pepper, earth and pine.
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
