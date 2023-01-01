Genetics: Garlic Snake x Dual OG Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool Grower: Impressed is family-owned and operated in Hanson and combines peerless quality control with true homegrown expertise.
Meet our brand new, ultra-premium flower line brings you the best buds, from the best strains, grown by the best growers in the state.
You deserve the best.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We believe cannabis makes the good life even better. As passionate consumers, we’ve learned how cannabis can elevate good experiences into great ones. And we want to share that with you.
Our products deliver undeniable style and outstanding flavor. Each one meets our uncompromising quality standards so you can choose Fernway with confidence and focus on savoring every moment, because you deserve the best.