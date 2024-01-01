Fernway - Inzane in the Membrane 3.5g (S)

by Fernway
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

An exemplary indica bursting with sparkly trichomes and earthy-diesel accents.

Genetics: Noneya x Bizness
Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Ocimene
Grower: Mass Yield is a group of masterful Pittsfield growers with deep roots in the Berkshires who hyperfocus on small-batch quality over quantity.

Meet our brand new, ultra-premium flower line brings you the best buds, from the best strains, grown by the best growers in the state.

You deserve the best.

About this strain

Regarded as a high-yielding, potent powerhouse from Ethos Genetics, Inzane In The Membrane is a sativa with mysterious genetics. Frosty lime-green buds are covered in orange pistils and put off a loud lemon citrus aroma that blasts through the bag. Great for any connoisseur of cerebral highs, this strain will get you moving.

Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand Fernway
Fernway
We believe cannabis makes the good life even better. As passionate consumers, we’ve learned how cannabis can elevate good experiences into great ones. And we want to share that with you.

Our products deliver undeniable style and outstanding flavor. Each one meets our uncompromising quality standards so you can choose Fernway with confidence and focus on savoring every moment, because you deserve the best.

License(s)

  • MA, US: MP281661
