About this product
Buddha's Hand: A tantalizing sativa cross of Lemon Thai and Snow Lotus known for its densely frosted buds.
Fernway Live Resin cartridges are crafted with our trademark command of freshness and flavor. We carefully select superior small-batch strains, and our controlled low-temperature process ensures each cartridge contains that strain’s true essence. Every nuanced flavor note, and every vibrant effect - so every hit tastes like pure luxury.
About this brand
Fernway
We believe cannabis makes the good life even better. As passionate cannabis consumers, we’ve learned how a cannabis vape can elevate good experiences into great ones. And we want to share that with you.
Our vapes deliver undeniable style and outstanding flavor. Each one meets our uncompromising quality standards so you can choose Fernway with confidence and focus on savoring every moment.
State License(s)
MP281661