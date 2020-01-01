Fidus PDX
Located in Multnomah Village in Portland, Fidus strives to provide the finest cannabis available. With all organic inputs, dedication to individually hand-watering each plant, and a focus on truly exotic genetics, there's really nothing else like it. Every bud in the shop was grown in-house by Fidus Family Farms and carefully delivered directly to our showroom shelves. Stop by for a little education and information about our unique cultivars. Just a 10 minute trip from Downtown Portland. We are cash-only and have an ATM available. Recreational customers must be 21 or older to enter. OMMP patients 18 and older are also welcome.
