About this strain
ACDC
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
610 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fidus Family Farms
An indoor cultivation license fueled with OMRI-listed organic inputs. Each harvest showcases utmost care and dedication to each individually hand-watered plant. The selection of cultivars grown at the farm and thus on the store shelves is very carefully curated, and we strive to bring boutique sustainably grown cannabis to consumer palates. We maintain a stable of classics with a cult following that are unique to our vertically integrated shop, Fidus PDX, and regularly rotate through fan favorites. This is herb grown for the Cannasseur by the Cannasseurs.