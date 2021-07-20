About this strain
Apple Fritter
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
123 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Fidus Family Farms
An indoor cultivation license fueled with OMRI-listed organic inputs. Each harvest showcases utmost care and dedication to each individually hand-watered plant. The selection of cultivars grown at the farm and thus on the store shelves is very carefully curated, and we strive to bring boutique sustainably grown cannabis to consumer palates. We maintain a stable of classics with a cult following that are unique to our vertically integrated shop, Fidus PDX, and regularly rotate through fan favorites. This is herb grown for the Cannasseur by the Cannasseurs.