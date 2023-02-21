ANIMAL MINTS (ANIMAL COOKIES X KUSH MINTS)

Animal Mints is a hybrid cannabis strain that is a cross between Animal Cookies and Kush Mints. This strain is known for its strong minty aroma and sweet cookie-like flavor. The buds of this strain are dense and covered in trichomes, giving it a frosty appearance. The effects of this strain are both relaxing and uplifting, making it a great choice for those who want to unwind after a long day. It is also a popular choice among those who suffer from anxiety or stress, as it helps to alleviate symptoms and provide a sense of calm.



The high from Animals Mints starts with a euphoric and uplifting head rush, followed by a relaxing body buzz that helps to ease tension and stress. This strain is also known for its ability to increase creativity and focus, making it a great choice for those who need to be productive or get things done. The minty aroma and flavor of this strain are incredibly pleasing and can be enjoyed even after the effects have worn off. Overall, Animals Mints is a well-balanced hybrid that is perfect for anyone looking to unwind and relax, while also feeling uplifted and energized.



The parent strains of Animals Mints, Animal Cookies, and Kush Mints, are both known for their unique characteristics and effects. Animal Cookies is a hybrid strain that is known for its strong aroma and sweet, cookie-like flavor. This strain is known for its relaxing effects and is often used to alleviate symptoms of stress and anxiety. Kush Mints, on the other hand, is a cross between OG Kush and a mint-flavored strain. This strain is known for its strong minty aroma and relaxing effects, making it a great choice for those looking to unwind and relax.



When it comes to growing Animals Mints, this strain is considered to be relatively easy to grow. It has a relatively short flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and is known to produce high yields. This strain is also known to be resistant to pests and mold, making it a great choice for both indoor and outdoor growers. The minty aroma and flavor of this strain will fill the room as the buds mature, making it an enjoyable plant to grow and enjoy. Overall, Animals Mints is a great strain for anyone looking for a relaxing and uplifting experience, with a unique minty aroma and flavor.

