JEALOUS BANANAZ (JEALOUSY X BANANA CREAM)
The flavor profile of Jealous Bananaz is one of its most notable characteristics, as it is known for its delicious and unique combination of aromas and flavors. When smoking or vaporizing Jealous Bananaz, users can expect to be greeted by a strong and fruity banana aroma that is reminiscent of freshly sliced bananas. This aroma is complemented by hints of creamy sweetness, which give the strain a truly indulgent and satisfying flavor. In terms of taste, Jealous Bananaz is equally as delicious as its aroma suggests. When consumed, this strain has a sweet and creamy banana flavor that is sure to satisfy the taste buds of any cannabis enthusiast. The creamy sweetness of this strain is particularly notable, with many users noting its smooth and indulgent taste that is reminiscent of a rich and creamy dessert.
Overall, the flavor profile of Jealous Bananaz is one of its standout features, as its combination of strong banana aromas and creamy sweetness make it a truly unique and delicious strain. Whether consumed through smoking or vaporization, this strain is sure to delight the senses with its bold and flavorful profile. The potency of Jealous Bananaz can vary depending on the specific batch and cultivation methods used. In general, however, this strain is known for its moderate to high levels of THC, which can range from around 20% to 35%. This level of THC can provide strong euphoric effects that are typically accompanied by a sense of relaxation and stress relief.
The growth characteristics of Jealous Bananaz are an important factor to consider for those interested in cultivating this strain. In general, Jealous Bananaz is known for being a relatively easy strain to grow, which makes it a good choice for both experienced and novice cultivators. One of the standout features of Jealous Bananaz is its medium to tall height, which can range from around 3 to 6 feet depending on the specific growing conditions. This strain has a relatively sturdy and resilient structure, with thick and sturdy branches that are capable of supporting the strain's dense and resinous buds.
In terms of yield, Jealous Bananaz is known for producing moderate to high yields, with an average of around 2 to 3.5 pounds per 1000 watt HPS light. This strain can be grown both indoors and outdoors, although it may require specific growing conditions in order to thrive. Overall, the growth characteristics of Jealous Bananaz make it a relatively easy and rewarding strain to cultivate.
Jealousy is a popular hybrid strain that is known for its strong and pungent aroma, as well as its potent effects. This strain is thought to be a cross between "Gelato 41" and a "Sunset Sherbert Back Cross", both of which are known for their unique aromas and flavors. On the other hand, Banana Cream is a hybrid strain that is known for its sweet and fruity flavor profile, with strong banana aromas and flavors. This strain is thought to be a cross between the strains "Banana OG" and "Cookies and Cream", both of which are known for their distinct flavors and aromas.
The combination of these two parent strains has resulted in the creation of Jealous Bananaz, which inherits the strong and pungent aromas of Jealousy and the sweet and fruity flavors of Banana Cream. The result is a strain that is known for its unique and delicious flavor profile, as well as its potent effects. Overall, the genetics of Jealous Bananaz play a significant role in determining its specific characteristics and traits.
Fields Family Farmz
Fields Family Farmz is a small boutique family owned cannabis cultivator, we produce small batches of high quality flower with the goal of bringing the consumer high potency and terpene rich cannabis at a reasonable price.
Our company has been growing cannabis for the last 30 years, making us one of the most experienced and trusted cultivators in the industry. Our team is made up of family members who have been working together for generations.
Our family-run business model allows us to maintain a close-knit team of workers who are all dedicated to producing the highest quality cannabis. We believe that our family values and commitment to excellence are reflected in every plant we cultivate.
We are proud of the reputation we have built over the last three decades as a reliable and trustworthy source of premium cannabis. Our customers can rest assured that when they purchase from us, they are getting the very best that the industry has to offer.
As a small, state licensed, and family owned cannabis cultivator in Sacramento, California, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality and most flavorful cannabis in the market. Our commitment to sustainability and responsible growing practices ensures that every plant we cultivate is given the utmost care and attention.
We use only the finest and most carefully selected strains, and our state-of-the-art cultivation facilities allow us to control every aspect of the growing process, from the nutrients in the soil to the lighting and temperature. This attention to detail results in cannabis that is not only potent, but also bursting with flavor and aroma.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we also prioritize the satisfaction of our customers. We take great care to educate our customers about our products and the various strains we offer, so they can make informed decisions when purchasing cannabis.
Overall, our dedication to producing the best and most flavorful cannabis sets us apart as the premier cultivator in Sacramento. We are confident that our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction will make us the go-to choice for anyone seeking the finest cannabis in the region.
CCL18-0000996
C11-0000628-LIC