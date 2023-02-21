JEALOUS BANANAZ (JEALOUSY X BANANA CREAM)

The flavor profile of Jealous Bananaz is one of its most notable characteristics, as it is known for its delicious and unique combination of aromas and flavors. When smoking or vaporizing Jealous Bananaz, users can expect to be greeted by a strong and fruity banana aroma that is reminiscent of freshly sliced bananas. This aroma is complemented by hints of creamy sweetness, which give the strain a truly indulgent and satisfying flavor. In terms of taste, Jealous Bananaz is equally as delicious as its aroma suggests. When consumed, this strain has a sweet and creamy banana flavor that is sure to satisfy the taste buds of any cannabis enthusiast. The creamy sweetness of this strain is particularly notable, with many users noting its smooth and indulgent taste that is reminiscent of a rich and creamy dessert.



Overall, the flavor profile of Jealous Bananaz is one of its standout features, as its combination of strong banana aromas and creamy sweetness make it a truly unique and delicious strain. Whether consumed through smoking or vaporization, this strain is sure to delight the senses with its bold and flavorful profile. The potency of Jealous Bananaz can vary depending on the specific batch and cultivation methods used. In general, however, this strain is known for its moderate to high levels of THC, which can range from around 20% to 35%. This level of THC can provide strong euphoric effects that are typically accompanied by a sense of relaxation and stress relief.



The growth characteristics of Jealous Bananaz are an important factor to consider for those interested in cultivating this strain. In general, Jealous Bananaz is known for being a relatively easy strain to grow, which makes it a good choice for both experienced and novice cultivators. One of the standout features of Jealous Bananaz is its medium to tall height, which can range from around 3 to 6 feet depending on the specific growing conditions. This strain has a relatively sturdy and resilient structure, with thick and sturdy branches that are capable of supporting the strain's dense and resinous buds.



In terms of yield, Jealous Bananaz is known for producing moderate to high yields, with an average of around 2 to 3.5 pounds per 1000 watt HPS light. This strain can be grown both indoors and outdoors, although it may require specific growing conditions in order to thrive. Overall, the growth characteristics of Jealous Bananaz make it a relatively easy and rewarding strain to cultivate.



Jealousy is a popular hybrid strain that is known for its strong and pungent aroma, as well as its potent effects. This strain is thought to be a cross between "Gelato 41" and a "Sunset Sherbert Back Cross", both of which are known for their unique aromas and flavors. On the other hand, Banana Cream is a hybrid strain that is known for its sweet and fruity flavor profile, with strong banana aromas and flavors. This strain is thought to be a cross between the strains "Banana OG" and "Cookies and Cream", both of which are known for their distinct flavors and aromas.



The combination of these two parent strains has resulted in the creation of Jealous Bananaz, which inherits the strong and pungent aromas of Jealousy and the sweet and fruity flavors of Banana Cream. The result is a strain that is known for its unique and delicious flavor profile, as well as its potent effects. Overall, the genetics of Jealous Bananaz play a significant role in determining its specific characteristics and traits.

Show more