About this product
JEALOUSY (GELATO 41 X SHERBERT BACK CROSS)
Jealousy is a potent cannabis strain with a unique flavor profile that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning of connoisseurs. This strain is the offspring of two popular strains, Gelato 41 and a Sunset Sherbert Back Cross, and inherits the best traits of both parents. The Gelato 41 parent is known for its sweet, fruity aroma and flavors, while the Sunset Sherbert Back Cross adds a layer of complexity with its pungent, diesel-like aroma.
One of the standout characteristics of Jealousy is its extremely loud and gassy aroma. This strain is not for the faint of heart, as its pungent, diesel-like scent will fill a room in no time. The flavor is equally intense, with notes of fruit and diesel coming through on the palate.
Despite its intense aroma and flavor, Jealousy is a surprisingly well-balanced strain that offers a smooth, enjoyable smoke. The high hits quickly, with a rush of euphoria that is followed by a relaxing body buzz. This strain is perfect for evening use, as it is known to promote relaxation and help with sleep.
In terms of growth, Jealousy is a fairly easy strain to cultivate. It is a fast-flowering plant that is resistant to pests and diseases, making it a great choice for both novice and experienced growers. Overall, Jealousy is a unique and highly sought-after strain that is sure to become a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts.
Jealousy is a fast-flowering cannabis strain that is relatively easy to grow. It is known for its resistance to pests and diseases, making it a suitable choice for both novice and experienced growers. This strain has a sturdy structure and thick, resinous buds that are covered in a layer of trichomes. It is a relatively short plant that tends to grow to a medium height, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor cultivation.
In terms of its growth requirements, Jealousy is a fairly low-maintenance strain. It thrives in a variety of growing conditions and can be grown using a variety of methods, including hydroponics, soil, and aeroponics. It is important to provide this strain with plenty of light and to maintain a consistent temperature and humidity level to ensure optimal growth.
Overall, Jealousy is a reliable and easy-to-grow strain that produces high-quality buds with a unique flavor profile. Its fast flowering time and resistance to pests and diseases make it a popular choice among growers looking to cultivate high-quality cannabis.
About this strain
Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s interms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene and myrcene and sometimes linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.
Jealousy effects
Reported by real people like you
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
22% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Fields Family Farmz
ABOUT US
Fields Family Farmz is a small boutique family owned cannabis cultivator, we produce small batches of high quality flower with the goal of bringing the consumer high potency and terpene rich cannabis at a reasonable price.
Our company has been growing cannabis for the last 30 years, making us one of the most experienced and trusted cultivators in the industry. Our team is made up of family members who have been working together for generations.
Our family-run business model allows us to maintain a close-knit team of workers who are all dedicated to producing the highest quality cannabis. We believe that our family values and commitment to excellence are reflected in every plant we cultivate.
We are proud of the reputation we have built over the last three decades as a reliable and trustworthy source of premium cannabis. Our customers can rest assured that when they purchase from us, they are getting the very best that the industry has to offer.
As a small, state licensed, and family owned cannabis cultivator in Sacramento, California, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality and most flavorful cannabis in the market. Our commitment to sustainability and responsible growing practices ensures that every plant we cultivate is given the utmost care and attention.
We use only the finest and most carefully selected strains, and our state-of-the-art cultivation facilities allow us to control every aspect of the growing process, from the nutrients in the soil to the lighting and temperature. This attention to detail results in cannabis that is not only potent, but also bursting with flavor and aroma.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we also prioritize the satisfaction of our customers. We take great care to educate our customers about our products and the various strains we offer, so they can make informed decisions when purchasing cannabis.
Overall, our dedication to producing the best and most flavorful cannabis sets us apart as the premier cultivator in Sacramento. We are confident that our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction will make us the go-to choice for anyone seeking the finest cannabis in the region.
State License(s)
CCL18-0000996
C11-0000628-LIC