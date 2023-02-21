About this product
OTTER POPZ (GELATO 41 X ANIMAL MINTS)
Otter Popz is a hybrid cannabis strain that is a cross between Gelato 41 and Animals Mints. This strain is known for its sweet and fruity aroma that is reminiscent of the popular frozen treat, Otter Pops. The buds of this strain are dense and covered in trichomes, giving it a frosty appearance. The effects of this strain are balanced and well-rounded, making it a great choice for both recreational and medical use.
The high from Otter Popz starts with a euphoric and uplifting head rush, followed by a relaxing body buzz that helps to ease tension and stress. This strain is also known for its ability to increase creativity and focus, making it a great choice for those who need to be productive or get things done. The sweet and fruity aroma of this strain is incredibly pleasing and can be enjoyed even after the effects have worn off. Overall, Otter Popz is a well-balanced hybrid that is perfect for anyone looking to unwind and relax, while also feeling uplifted and energized.
The parent strains of Otter Popz, Gelato 41 and Animals Mints, are both known for their unique characteristics and effects. Gelato 41 is a hybrid strain that is known for its sweet and fruity aroma and relaxing effects. Animals Mints, on the other hand, is a cross between Animal Cookies and Kush Mints and is known for its strong minty aroma and relaxing effects. The combination of these two strains results in the sweet and fruity aroma, and well-balanced effects of Otter Popz.
When it comes to growing Otter Popz, this strain is considered to be relatively easy to grow. It has a relatively short flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and is known to produce high yields. This strain is also known to be resistant to pests and mold, making it a great choice for both indoor and outdoor growers. The sweet and fruity aroma of this strain will fill the room as the buds mature, making it an enjoyable plant to grow and enjoy. Overall, Otter Popz is a great strain for anyone looking for a relaxing and uplifting experience, with a unique sweet and fruity aroma reminiscent of the popular frozen treat, Otter Pops.
About this brand
Fields Family Farmz
ABOUT US
Fields Family Farmz is a small boutique family owned cannabis cultivator, we produce small batches of high quality flower with the goal of bringing the consumer high potency and terpene rich cannabis at a reasonable price.
Our company has been growing cannabis for the last 30 years, making us one of the most experienced and trusted cultivators in the industry. Our team is made up of family members who have been working together for generations.
Our family-run business model allows us to maintain a close-knit team of workers who are all dedicated to producing the highest quality cannabis. We believe that our family values and commitment to excellence are reflected in every plant we cultivate.
We are proud of the reputation we have built over the last three decades as a reliable and trustworthy source of premium cannabis. Our customers can rest assured that when they purchase from us, they are getting the very best that the industry has to offer.
As a small, state licensed, and family owned cannabis cultivator in Sacramento, California, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality and most flavorful cannabis in the market. Our commitment to sustainability and responsible growing practices ensures that every plant we cultivate is given the utmost care and attention.
We use only the finest and most carefully selected strains, and our state-of-the-art cultivation facilities allow us to control every aspect of the growing process, from the nutrients in the soil to the lighting and temperature. This attention to detail results in cannabis that is not only potent, but also bursting with flavor and aroma.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we also prioritize the satisfaction of our customers. We take great care to educate our customers about our products and the various strains we offer, so they can make informed decisions when purchasing cannabis.
Overall, our dedication to producing the best and most flavorful cannabis sets us apart as the premier cultivator in Sacramento. We are confident that our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction will make us the go-to choice for anyone seeking the finest cannabis in the region.
State License(s)
CCL18-0000996
C11-0000628-LIC