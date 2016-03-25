About this product
About this strain
Pineapple OG effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
