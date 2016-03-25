ABOUT US

Fields Family Farmz is a small boutique family owned cannabis cultivator, we produce small batches of high quality flower with the goal of bringing the consumer high potency and terpene rich cannabis at a reasonable price.



Our company has been growing cannabis for the last 30 years, making us one of the most experienced and trusted cultivators in the industry. Our team is made up of family members who have been working together for generations.



Our family-run business model allows us to maintain a close-knit team of workers who are all dedicated to producing the highest quality cannabis. We believe that our family values and commitment to excellence are reflected in every plant we cultivate.



We are proud of the reputation we have built over the last three decades as a reliable and trustworthy source of premium cannabis. Our customers can rest assured that when they purchase from us, they are getting the very best that the industry has to offer.



As a small, state licensed, and family owned cannabis cultivator in Sacramento, California, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality and most flavorful cannabis in the market. Our commitment to sustainability and responsible growing practices ensures that every plant we cultivate is given the utmost care and attention.



We use only the finest and most carefully selected strains, and our state-of-the-art cultivation facilities allow us to control every aspect of the growing process, from the nutrients in the soil to the lighting and temperature. This attention to detail results in cannabis that is not only potent, but also bursting with flavor and aroma.



In addition to our commitment to quality, we also prioritize the satisfaction of our customers. We take great care to educate our customers about our products and the various strains we offer, so they can make informed decisions when purchasing cannabis.



Overall, our dedication to producing the best and most flavorful cannabis sets us apart as the premier cultivator in Sacramento. We are confident that our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction will make us the go-to choice for anyone seeking the finest cannabis in the region.

Show more