PURPLE OCTANE (BISCOTTI X JEALOUSY X SUNSET SHERBERT)

Purple Octane is a hybrid cannabis strain that is a cross between Biscotti, Jealousy, and a Sherbert Backcross. This strain is known for its unique purple hues, which are caused by high levels of anthocyanin pigments. The buds of this strain are dense and covered in trichomes, giving it a frosty appearance. The aroma of this strain is a combination of sweet and earthy, with hints of berries and citrus. The effects of this strain are balanced and well-rounded, making it a great choice for both recreational and medical use.



The high from Purple Octane starts with a euphoric and uplifting head rush, followed by a relaxing body buzz that helps to ease tension and stress. This strain is also known for its ability to increase creativity and focus, making it a great choice for those who need to be productive or get things done. The unique purple hues and aroma of this strain are incredibly pleasing and can be enjoyed even after the effects have worn off. Overall, Purple Octane is a well-balanced hybrid that is perfect for anyone looking to unwind and relax, while also feeling uplifted and energized.



The parent strains of Purple Octane, Biscotti, Jealousy, and Sherbert Backcross, are all known for their unique characteristics and effects. Biscotti is a hybrid strain that is known for its sweet, cookie-like aroma and relaxing effects. Jealousy, on the other hand, is a hybrid strain that is known for its strong aroma and uplifting effects. The Sherbert Backcross, which is a cross between Sherbert and a backcrossed strain, is known for its sweet, fruity aroma and relaxing effects. The combination of these three strains results in the unique purple hues, aroma, and effects of Purple Octane.



When it comes to growing Purple Octane, this strain is considered to be relatively easy to grow. It has a relatively short flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and is known to produce high yields. This strain is also known to be resistant to pests and mold, making it a great choice for both indoor and outdoor growers. The unique purple hues and aroma of this strain will fill the room as the buds mature, making it an enjoyable plant to grow and enjoy. Overall, Purple Octane is a great strain for anyone looking for a relaxing and uplifting experience, with a unique purple hue and sweet, earthy aroma.

