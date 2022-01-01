About this product
We are thrilled to announce the collaboration of Fingerboard Farm and sister, Farm Bonneymead Farm, to create an exclusive full-spectrum cold-pressed, organic CBG CBD Oil! This 1000 mg vial of CBG CBD drops harnesses the full range of the hemp plants to bring you stress relief, enhanced recovery, relaxation, rest, and wellness. CBG and CDB study shows this combination works to combat inflammation, pain, inflammatory bowel disease, nausea, seizures, Crohn's disease, and symptoms of Lyme Disease. Research has seen slowing the proliferation of cancer cells.
CBG CBD Drops are potent and long-lasting! New users can start by taking several drops of CBG CBD a day.
Our organic CBG CBD oil can support you in maintaining a healthy lifestyle:
It may help reduce inflammation in the body in cases of bacterial infection
Encourages improved energy and focus during the day
It may help manage daily stress levels and promote relaxation
Organic CBG CBD Oil
1000 mg CBG CBD - MCT oil
Cold-pressed, no chemicals were used in the extraction
Sourced & extracted from pure USA-grown hemp
Collaboration Fingerboard Farm & Bonneymead Farm
Strain: Lavender and Superwoman
Flavor: Spearmint
About this brand
Fingerboard Farm
Our Mission + Philosophy — We at Fingerboard Farm are on a mission to lead the way as the best commercially licensed organic Hemp farm in Maryland. We independently grow, create, formulate, and sell small-batch, organic CBD flower, oil, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products near Frederick, Maryland.
From Seed to Sale — Fingerboard Farm is leading the way in the Hemp industry! We are on a mission to become Maryland’s leader in the Hemp Industry. Our Hemp farm is located in Ijamsville, Maryland, serving Frederick and Montgomery counties with wholesale and retail CBD and Hemp products. We formulate, using BHO (butane honey oil). Our CBD oil is extracted from our organically-grown, boutique-quality Hemp plants to produce highly effective (and potent) products that can help everyone with mental and physical ailments. We pride ourselves in having naturally grown as well as infusing 100% plant-based quality terpenes into our products to enhance flavor and boost potential therapeutic health benefits. Attain natural relief with a wide range of products from our farm near Frederick, MD, including organic CBD flower, Delta 8 and CBD gummies, pre-rolls, vape pens, capsules, oils/ tincture, tea, Delta 9 products, and pain relief créme.
Delivery & Curbside Pickup — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
Delivery & Curbside Pickup — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
