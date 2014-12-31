About this product
AK-47 is an uplifting and euphoric high and a classic sour flavor. This oil is lightly colored and very clear, and all the flavors come through in this vape: the authentic earthy-woody taste.
The high is fuzzy and alert, with an uplifting effect, perfect for morning or daytime use. The body mellow is more subtle, a satisfying relaxation and calmness that matches well with the headspace. This vape is ideal for managing stress, depression, and fatigue symptoms.
Flavor: Earthy, woody, pepper, herbal, spicy
Effects: Relaxation, happiness, euphoria, uplifting, creativity boost
Activities: Recreation, socializing, light work or physical activity, creative projects
It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
How to Charge Your Vape Pen? Use a micro USB charger!
About this strain
AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
2,020 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
27% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Fingerboard Farm
Our Mission + Philosophy — We at Fingerboard Farm are on a mission to lead the way as the best commercially licensed organic Hemp farm in Maryland. We independently grow, create, formulate, and sell small-batch, organic CBD flower, oil, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products near Frederick, Maryland.
From Seed to Sale — Fingerboard Farm is leading the way in the Hemp industry! We are on a mission to become Maryland’s leader in the Hemp Industry. Our Hemp farm is located in Ijamsville, Maryland, serving Frederick and Montgomery counties with wholesale and retail CBD and Hemp products. We formulate, using BHO (butane honey oil). Our CBD oil is extracted from our organically-grown, boutique-quality Hemp plants to produce highly effective (and potent) products that can help everyone with mental and physical ailments. We pride ourselves in having naturally grown as well as infusing 100% plant-based quality terpenes into our products to enhance flavor and boost potential therapeutic health benefits. Attain natural relief with a wide range of products from our farm near Frederick, MD, including organic CBD flower, Delta 8 and CBD gummies, pre-rolls, vape pens, capsules, oils/ tincture, tea, Delta 9 products, and pain relief créme.
Delivery & Curbside Pickup — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
Delivery & Curbside Pickup — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
