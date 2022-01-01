About this product
Visit our website at FingerboardFarm.Market
Open Now • Order Online • Curbside Pickup
This 10 pack of Delta 8 Groovy Grape Gummies packs a punch and leaves you with both cerebral focus and an ultimate body high. Made at our organic hemp farm, these grape Delta 8 gummies are perfect to use any time of day to take the edge off.
Vegan
Gluten-Free
May assist with pain management
May assist in improving stress and balancing energy
Do not operate machinery or drive a vehicle as Delta 8 affects everyone differently
Gummy Count: 10
Concentration: 25 mg per piece
Flavor: Grape
Ingredients: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin Blend, All Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Citric Acid, Hemp Derived Delta 8 Cannabis
Open Now • Order Online • Curbside Pickup
This 10 pack of Delta 8 Groovy Grape Gummies packs a punch and leaves you with both cerebral focus and an ultimate body high. Made at our organic hemp farm, these grape Delta 8 gummies are perfect to use any time of day to take the edge off.
Vegan
Gluten-Free
May assist with pain management
May assist in improving stress and balancing energy
Do not operate machinery or drive a vehicle as Delta 8 affects everyone differently
Gummy Count: 10
Concentration: 25 mg per piece
Flavor: Grape
Ingredients: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin Blend, All Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Citric Acid, Hemp Derived Delta 8 Cannabis
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fingerboard Farm Market
Our Mission + Philosophy — We at Fingerboard Farm are on a mission to lead the way as the best commercially licensed organic Hemp farm in Maryland. We independently grow, create, formulate, and sell small-batch, organic CBD flower, oil, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products near Frederick, Maryland.
From Seed to Sale — Fingerboard Farm is leading the way in the Hemp industry! We are on a mission to become Maryland’s leader in the Hemp Industry. Our Hemp farm is located in Ijamsville, Maryland, serving Frederick and Montgomery counties with wholesale and retail CBD and Hemp products. We formulate, using BHO (butane honey oil). Our CBD oil is extracted from our organically-grown, boutique-quality Hemp plants to produce highly effective (and potent) products that can help everyone with mental and physical ailments. We pride ourselves in having naturally grown as well as infusing 100% plant-based quality terpenes into our products to enhance flavor and boost potential therapeutic health benefits. Attain natural relief with a wide range of products from our farm near Frederick, MD, including organic CBD flower, Delta 8 and CBD gummies, pre-rolls, vape pens, capsules, oils/ tincture, tea, Delta 9 products, and pain relief créme.
Delivery & Curbside Pickup — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all of our best deals, tips, and updates. Get involved with our Adopt a Hemp Plant Program, and don’t get to follow us on Facebook and Instagram, too! Whether you're near or far from Frederick, MD, get the best organic CBD flower, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products on the market from Fingerboard Farm. Stop by for curbside pickup or shop online today!
From Seed to Sale — Fingerboard Farm is leading the way in the Hemp industry! We are on a mission to become Maryland’s leader in the Hemp Industry. Our Hemp farm is located in Ijamsville, Maryland, serving Frederick and Montgomery counties with wholesale and retail CBD and Hemp products. We formulate, using BHO (butane honey oil). Our CBD oil is extracted from our organically-grown, boutique-quality Hemp plants to produce highly effective (and potent) products that can help everyone with mental and physical ailments. We pride ourselves in having naturally grown as well as infusing 100% plant-based quality terpenes into our products to enhance flavor and boost potential therapeutic health benefits. Attain natural relief with a wide range of products from our farm near Frederick, MD, including organic CBD flower, Delta 8 and CBD gummies, pre-rolls, vape pens, capsules, oils/ tincture, tea, Delta 9 products, and pain relief créme.
Delivery & Curbside Pickup — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all of our best deals, tips, and updates. Get involved with our Adopt a Hemp Plant Program, and don’t get to follow us on Facebook and Instagram, too! Whether you're near or far from Frederick, MD, get the best organic CBD flower, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products on the market from Fingerboard Farm. Stop by for curbside pickup or shop online today!