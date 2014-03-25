About this product
Maui Wowie is a world-renowned strain created on the islands of Hawaii, boasting tropical pineapple and mango flavors with hints of pine and pepper. Give yourself a boost of energy with euphoric uplift that will keep you calm and focused all day! Light effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, dynamic effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun.
Our Delta 8 Maui Wowie Sativa Vape Pen is a very pure, concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
How to Charge Your Vape Pen? Use a micro USB charger!
About this strain
Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
About this brand
From Seed to Sale — Fingerboard Farm is leading the way in the Hemp industry! We are on a mission to become Maryland’s leader in the Hemp Industry. Our Hemp farm is located in Ijamsville, Maryland, serving Frederick and Montgomery counties with wholesale and retail CBD and Hemp products. We formulate, using BHO (butane honey oil). Our CBD oil is extracted from our organically-grown, boutique-quality Hemp plants to produce highly effective (and potent) products that can help everyone with mental and physical ailments. We pride ourselves in having naturally grown as well as infusing 100% plant-based quality terpenes into our products to enhance flavor and boost potential therapeutic health benefits. Attain natural relief with a wide range of products from our farm near Frederick, MD, including organic CBD flower, Delta 8 and CBD gummies, pre-rolls, vape pens, capsules, oils/ tincture, tea, Delta 9 products, and pain relief créme.
Delivery & Curbside Pickup — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.